Pressure mounts for Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne acknowledges the increased pressure as his team enters the final eight of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Byrne admits that while the Drua may not be the outright favourites, he refuses to undermine the hard work and dedication his team has demonstrated throughout the season.

He says anything can happen in the knockout stages and is confident in his team’s physicality which they aim to put on display against the Blues.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re coming from a position of 7th and the expectations from everyone outside our environment is if the Blues are going to win. Their expectation is that they’re going to win. So it just means we’re in a situation where we’ll just throw ourselves into the game with great energy.”



Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Byrne says they have been working hard as they hope to go one better than last season’s finish.

The Drua and the Blues will clash at 7.05pm on Saturday at Eden Park.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.