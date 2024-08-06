PNC tickets now available

Tickets are now on sale for the test match between the FIJI Water Flying Fijians and Manu Samoa.

This match is the opening game of the Pacific Nations Cup and is the only home game for the Flying Fijians.

Fiji are the defending champions, and with the squad announcement coming soon, excitement is building.

Article continues after advertisement

Ticket prices are set at $40 for the Grandstand, with children under 12 priced at $10 in this area. Embankment tickets are $15, and children under 12 can sit free in this section.

Tickets can also be purchased online from TicketMate Fiji.

The game will be held at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on August 23rd.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.