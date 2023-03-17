No ticket handouts: Evans

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans (left), Head of Commercial and Marketing Shane Hussain.

Apart from conceptualizing new ways to increase crowd engagement at home games, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans insists that no ticket will ever be given for free.

At a press conference yesterday he says they hope the turn-up would be better for their second Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific home game against the Rebels since ticket prices have been slashed.

He adds they have never sold out tickets of any of the games and hopes to sell out in their next game.

“The prices have come down compared to last year so for example, you can now get a seat at the grandstand for $100, a place on the concrete embankment for $45, the average price for the grass banks is down to 27 and a half so we’ve basically brought every single ticket price down.”



Evans says they made a big mistake last week when they told the public a few sections were sold out knowing that it locks the market when that happens.

He adds 13 of the 15000 seats prices have been brought down compared to last year.

Drua is hoping to have the backing of the home crowd in their home match on April 1st at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.