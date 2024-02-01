No Police team for all sports for now: ACP Chew

All Fiji Police Force sports teams will not be featuring in local tournaments for the time being.

This has been confirmed to FBC Sports by Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew.

He says all sports teams’ participation will be put on hold for now but as they move forward these arrangements will be reviewed.

The Acting Commissioner says majority of their players are uniformed officers who are also frontline police officers.

Chew says these officers come under the authority of their Divisional Police Commanders who oversee operations on the ground in their respective policing divisions and formations.

According to Chew, while they want to continue with the previous arrangements of sports release or participation, they need to also look at the actual police role of service delivery to the people of Fiji.