Nine players to leave Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Nine players will bid farewell to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at the end of the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The players include, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Chris Minimbi, Raikabula Momoedonu, Rusiate Nasove, Joseva Tamani, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Kalione Nasoko, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, and Kitione Taliga.

Two out of the nine will leave for overseas clubs while seven of the players did not have their contracts renewed.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans thanked the nine for their contribution over the past two years.

He says they achieved much in their first two seasons of Super Rugby due to the contribution of these nine players.

The departing players will be acknowledged at the final Drua home match this season against the Queensland Reds.

The match kicks off at 4.35pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

This is a crucial match for the Drua who need a win to reach a historic first playoff spot.