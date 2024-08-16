New training kits for Macuata Rugby Union

[Source: Jese Saukuru / Facebook]

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, is encouraging young players to work hard, as their talents can unlock opportunities both locally and internationally.

These remarks came after the Minister handed over new sports equipment to the Macuata Rugby Union.

Saukuru emphasized that sports are more than just games; they present valuable opportunities.

He urged young people to stay determined and put in the effort, as these qualities can lead to significant achievements in life.

The Minister believes the new kits will be highly beneficial for the Macuata team in their upcoming matches.