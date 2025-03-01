Naikore credits teammate’s hard work

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s skipper Vitalina Naikore say their victory over the Super W defending champions Waratahs is a result of their hard work and composure on the field.

The Drua kick started their 2025 season on a high note, beating the Tahs 23-17 last night.

The former 7s rep says on-field communication among the players played a huge role in their win.

Naikore says the win against the Tahs was sort of like a revenge for the side, having lost to the same side in the grand final last year.

“Good game for us, the Waratahs gave us a good game and I really thank the girls for giving their effort and I am so proud of them. Even the new and younger players, those coming through development, I’m so happy for them but yes, we got a good result.”



She also praised their new and younger players for their efforts on the pitch, and believes they have more to offer for the rest of the season.

The Drua Women’s will head down to Churchill Park in Lautoka next, where they will face the Reds next weekend.

