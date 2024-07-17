Nabura eyes Fijian Drua Women's jersey for next season

Suva Women’s fullback Ivamere Nabura - Best Backline Player of the Year award

Suva Women’s fullback Ivamere Nabura did not mince her words when she said she wants to run out in the Fijian Drua Women’s jersey next season.

The Vice-Captain remains hopeful and believes that her hard work and preparation will pay off when the time comes.

She was also awarded the Best Backline Player of the Year award at the Suva awards night over the weekend.

Nabura says there’s no looking back for her.

“I want to be part of the Fijian Drua Women’s side, but if I am able to secure an overseas contract, so much the better for me. But as for now, I’m not looking anywhere else; I’m expecting to don the Drua jersey by next year.”

Nabura reflects that her success in her rugby career comes from the backing of her supportive parents.

Nabura was one of the 16 players awarded during the FMF Suva Women’s Rugby Awards over the weekend.