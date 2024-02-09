Muntz thankful for pre-season fan meet-up

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly-half Caleb Muntz.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly-half Caleb Muntz understands that it is important for the team to meet their Suva-based supporters ahead of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 24-year-old cheered from the sideline as his teammates engaged in a bruising scrimmage session in front of fans at Albert Park this morning.

Muntz, who is still rehabilitating from a knee injury suffered last year says this is a great way to make up for having only two home games in the capital city this year.

“We got a pretty good crowd out here to watch, hopefully it was a good game to watch. I quite enjoyed it actually so yeah we thank them a lot. Unfortunately, we’re not playing too many games here in Suva so it’s good we give them this little head out so they are not missing out on too much.”

Muntz hopes to make his return to action by the middle of the season.

Meanwhile, the Drua are now gearing up for their second trial match against the Melbourne Rebels next Friday.

They will play against the Blues in their first match in the Super Rugby Pacific on the 24th of this month.