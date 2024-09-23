Masi puts in good word about Loganimasi

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Flying Fijians outside center Iosefo Masi suggested to the coaching staff that Ponipate Loganimasi be brought in after Selesitino Ravutaumada was injured in the first round of the Pacific Nations Cup.

This was revealed by head coach Mick Byrne in the PNC final post-match press conference in Osaka, Japan.

The national coach says Masi told them there’s a great player in the 7s side, referring to Loganimasi that they needed to bring him in after Ravutaumada was injured.

Loganimasi scored two tries on debut and Byrne says they’re looking forward to seeing how he’s going to go in the future.

Byrne says the PNC was a perfect platform to test the players who are going to shoulder the responsibilities in the future and they delivered despite the unavailability of some of our Europe players.

Fiji knew Japan would come out firing in the first 20 minutes and prepared for it accordingly.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are expected to move to ninth from 10th when World Rugby updates the rankings later today.

Following Fiji’s 41-17 win over Japan in the PNC final, the margin of victory ensures that the Flying Fijians will climb above Australia and into ninth.