Maintain composure and focus: Sorovaki

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women will need to focus and maintain their composure if they want to win their Super W semi-final clash against the Western Force in Suva tomorrow.

This is the view of former Flying Fijians captain Sale Sorovaki as the Drua after a poor performance last week against the Melbourne Rebels, losing 34-21.

Sorovaki says the Mosese Rauluni-coached side has the potential to clinch a historic three-peat if they can improve on their discipline and consistency.

“It’s a huge game for us and a huge task for them to be playing in front of their home crowd. If there’s anything, they should have the crowd behind them but that’s going to put a lot of pressure on them to perform. We’ve seen what they can do in this five rounds that we’ve had, we are the champions of the Super W and have won in the last two years. So they have that at the back of their mind and they do not want to be the first team to lose that crown.”



The Fijian Drua Women will take on the Western Force tomorrow at 4:35pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.