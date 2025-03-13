Loganimasi currently third top try scorer in SRP

Ponipate Loganimasi [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua wing Ponipate Loganimasi is currently third in the try-scoring statistics, having crossed the line four times in as many rounds of the competition.

He trails Moana Pasifika’s Kyren Taumoefolau, who sits in second place with five tries and Western Force’s Carlo Tizzano who leads the tally with six.

Loganimasi has been in outstanding form in his debut Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, showcasing his attacking prowess and defensive grit.

His efforts were rewarded last weekend when he was named Player of the Match in the Drua’s thrilling 28-25 victory over the Chiefs in Lautoka.

Loganimasi has been named again in the match day 23 squad for the side to play against the Brumbies tomorrow night.

They clash at GIO Stadium in Canberra at 8.35pm and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports.

