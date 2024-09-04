Loganimasi and Cakobau called into Flying Fijians camp

Ponipate Loganimasi and Penaia Cakobau.

Fiji 7s rep Ponipate Loganimasi has been called in to the Flying Fijians camp as a replacement cover for winger, Selestino Ravutaumada who is away in Australia for a surgery.

Penaia Cakobau plays for North Harbour in the NPC in New Zealand has also been called into the squad to replace Kavaia Tagivetaua.

Assistant Coach Aaron Mauger says the boys had a great bye week.

“We had a really good week of preparation last week in our bi-week. There were lots of things we thought we did well against Samoa in the first PNC game, and there were lots of little things we think we could tidy up, so last week gave us a good opportunity to work on our game and prepare for this game. The squad are fit.”

He adds that they are expecting a hostile environment this Friday in Tonga from the home team’s fans and supporters.

Fiji will face Tonga this Friday at 3pm and you can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.