Legge and Muller joins the Drua

Breyton Legge (left), John Muller [Source: Supplied]

The Fijian Drua has announced the signing of national Under-20 players Breyton Legge and John Muller into the club’s Development Programme for the 2025 season.

Both players are set to be key prospects for the Super Rugby Pacific squad in the near future.

Loosehead prop Breyton Legge has made 9 appearances for Fiji’s U20 side since 2022 and was part of the team that competed in the U20 World Rugby Championship in South Africa earlier this year.

Reflecting on his signing, Legge expressed his excitement about the opportunity to continue his rugby journey.

“It feels great. I’ve always dreamed of playing for my country and playing in the Super Rugby competition.”

John Muller, another rising star, represented Fiji at the 2021 U20 World Cup and captained Northland’s provincial rugby team this season.

He was also part of the Fiji Warriors side that won the Pacific Rugby Cup in 2023.

“It is a dream come true, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to join the Fijian Drua. I can’t wait to start training with the team.”

Fijian Drua Development and Skills Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa praised the two young talents, who both progressed through Fiji Rugby’s High-Performance Unit programme.

The Fijian Drua’s Development Programme has been a crucial feeder system for the Super Rugby squad, with past graduates including players like Livai Natave, Philip Baselala, Taniela Rakuro, and Mesake Vocevoce.