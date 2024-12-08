Late Bayonne penalty denies Scarlets statement win

[Source: BBC]

A late Bayonne penalty denied Scarlets an opening-round victory in the European Challenge Cup.

Ioan Lloyd nudged the visitors ahead for the first time on 74 minutes at a wet and windswept Stade Jean Dauger.

But Italian referee Gianluca Gnecchi reversed a penalty moments later after Archer Holtz’ reaction to foul play and replacement fly-half Joris Segonds struck the winning kick.

It was a tough call on Australian prop Holtz who had otherwise impressed on his club debut, including a try-saving tackle.

But it was even harsher on Scarlets who looked on course for only a second win in France over the past ten years.

Until then they had given a masterclass in defence, discipline and determination to keep it a one-point game.