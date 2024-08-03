Kolinisau credits wife for holding the fort

[Source: Osea Kolinisau/ Facebook]

Fiji 7s men’s coach Osea Kolinisau is giving credit where it’s due, thanking his wife Tavu Fa-Kolinisau for supporting his dream to coach the national team.

In a Facebook post, Kolinisau acknowledges that it has been a challenging journey since taking up the role in March.

He expresses gratitude for her support, even highlighting that she gave up school so he could focus on his dream.

Article continues after advertisement

Our national coach shares that it has not been easy being separated from his family, who reside in the USA, and facing the decision of whether their two sons should come to Fiji or stay with their mother in America.

Kolinisau adds that after winning silver at the Paris Olympics, spending quality time with his wife and two sons in Paris meant more to him than any medal.