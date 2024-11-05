Kerevi ready for test rugby return against England

Samu Kerevi in action [Source: Planet Rugby]

Australia centre Samu Kerevi is excited about the chance to return to Test rugby this weekend against England at Twickenham.

Despite not playing competitively since May, he says he is ready if selected by coach Joe Schmidt.

Kerevi last played for Australia over a year ago during the World Cup in France.

The powerful midfielder is certain he can perform for the Wallabies, even though his club season in Japan finished six months ago.

Kerevi has never been coached by Schmidt before, but he is pleased with the new manager’s strategy.

The Wallabies are looking to bounce back after a tough Rugby Championship, where they finished last with only one win from six matches.

Kerevi’s return could be what Australia needs to start their strong European tour.