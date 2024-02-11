Impressive array of rookie talent: Cirikidaveta

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua blindside flanker Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta says they have an amazing group of new talents and he is excited to work with them this season.

The Drua included Sailosi Vukalokalo, Motikiai Murray, Isikeli Rabitu, Philip Baselala and Taniela Rakuro from their development squad.

The five rookies have all inked full-time multi-year contracts with the Fijian Drua in October last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Cirikidaveta says he is keen to contribute more to the team following his Rugby World Cup experience, particularly in supporting the newer players to the best of his ability.

“We have a lot of new boys this year so there will be heaps of combinations pick around and I think we will get there in the end.”

He adds that the intensity of training has increased over the years, but he believes its necessary preparation for the upcoming season.

The Drua are currently gearing up for their final pre-season match against the Melbourne Rebels on Friday.

They will then play the Blues in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific opener on the 24th of this month.

You can watch all Drua matches LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.