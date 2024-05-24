Good turnaround time for Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

For the first time, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have a full week of training here at home before traveling.

The side will leave our shores today which is their day off before having their captain’s run in Dunedin tomorrow.

Head coach Mick Byrne says this is a good preparation week for them.

“The good thing is to have a full week of training and a day to wake up and to have the captain’s run on the day that you wake up there, and it’s the first time we’ve done that so we’re making the most of the eight days turnaround.”

The Drua knows the Highlanders are hurting and are expected to come out firing after the big loss to the Blues last week which may give them some motivation at home.

The Drua will face Highlanders at 2:05pm on Sunday.