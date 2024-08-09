Gibbes new forwards coach for Drua

Chris Gibbes [Source: NZ Herald]

Former Hurricanes assistant coach Chris Gibbes has been announced as the new forwards coach for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Men’s team.

He is well-known for his coaching roles with the Hurricanes, Wellington and Waikato and will take charge of preparing the Drua forwards for the upcoming seasons of Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Gibbes brings a wealth of international coaching and playing experience to his new role at the Drua.

He was most recently the Senior Assistant Coach at the Hurricanes from 2019 to 2023 and was previously the Head Coach of the Māori All Blacks, leading them to a memorable 32-17 victory over Ireland in 2018.

A tough second rower in his playing days, Gibbes played 44 games for Hawke’s Bay, Waikato, Thames Valley and the NZ Colts between 1994 and 2002.

Gibbes says that having the opportunity to join this club is incredibly exciting and he is determined to add value to the strong foundation that has been built so far.

He adds that the Drua have a very exciting playing roster, a quality backroom staff,and a highly motivated coaching team that he looks forward to being a part of.

Gibbes mentions that his connection to Fiji is important to him and his family, as his grandmother was from Rotuma and his father was born in Suva.

Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans says that Gibbes has a tremendous record in New Zealand as well as in other rugby markets and is the perfect mentor for the forwards as they push to make an even bigger impact in Super Rugby Pacific.

Gibbes takes over the Forwards Coach role at the Drua from Greg Fleming, who has taken up the Defense Coach duties at the club.