Gatland believes they deserve their win

[Source: Wales Rugby/Twitter]

Wales rugby coach Warren Gatland believes they deserved their bonus-point Six Nations win against Italy in Rome this morning.

Gatland celebrated the first victory of his second stint as Wales’ head coach as they won 29-17 to move off the bottom of the table.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb was man-of-the-match in his first Six Nations start for six years.

Article continues after advertisement

In another match, France thrashed England 52-10 in Twickenham.

France, who had not win in the Six Nations at Twickenham since 2005, showed exactly why they are the number two side in the world and among the favorites to win the World Cup on home soil in six months.

Tomorrow, Scotland faces Ireland.