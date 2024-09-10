Fuli’s tenure ends in December, FRU to seek new coach

Fijiana 7s head coach Saiasi Fuli’s

The Fiji Rugby Union will not be renewing Fijiana 7s head coach Saiasi Fuli’s contract when it expires in December.

This was confirmed by the FRU Interim Chair, Peter Mazey, during a press conference at the Rugby House in Suva yesterday.

Fuli has been coaching the Fijiana side for the past five years, and after discussions with the board of trustees, they have decided to advertise the position to find the best candidate to lead the women’s team into the next phase.

Fuli thanked FRU for the opportunity and added that it had been an honor to lead the Fijiana for the past few years.

“First of all, I would like to thank FRU for the opportunity that was given to me five years ago; it was quite a challenging task, you know, coming from a men’s background. You know I was an assistant coach with Baber.”

With three more months before his contract expires, Fuli says he will be working with Fijiana officials to help them prepare for the 2025 HSBC 7s season.