FRU explores Fijian 7s coaches' option

The Fiji Rugby Union says efforts are underway to enhance the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coaching team while maintaining the strong team culture that has been established.

FRU says they’re exploring options that involve Fijian coaches and align with their vision for success.

Fiji Rugby has also recruited a strength and conditioning consultant to oversee the delivery of fitness programs for both Fiji men’s and women’s 7s teams.

This consultant will play a crucial role in ensuring players reach their peak physical condition and are well-prepared for competition at the highest level.

The consultant joined the team before the Vancouver tournament after a thorough review process following the Dubai, Cape Town and Perth legs.