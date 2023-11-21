France coaching set-up suffers major exit in World Cup fallout

[Source: Rugby Pass]

In the wake of their World Cup quarter-final exit, France have suffered another departure with general manager Raphael

Ibanez leaving his post, according to French outlet Midi Olympique.

The former France captain worked as team manager alongside head coach Fabien Galthie throughout the last World Cup cycle, helping Les Bleus arrive at their home World Cup as one of the favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

But in the fallout from the disappointing loss to eventual champions South Africa, Midi Olympique report that he has left his role, but will still remain involved with the French Rugby Federation.