Former captain reflects on Sukuna Bowl

Former Flying Fijians prop and 2019 Sukuna Bowl Army-winning captain, Sireli Ledua, believes that the annual Sukuna Bowl rugby match stands apart from other competitions in Fiji, such as the Skipper Cup and Farebrother.

Ledua believes the competition has become a platform for showcasing Fiji’s top rugby talents, drawing players from the Skipper Cup and Farebrother competitions.

In an interview with FBC Sports during the launch of this year’s much-anticipated clash, Ledua highlighted the growing intensity of the event and the importance of preparation.

“The Sukuna Bowl is a totally different competition. We pick the cream of the rugby players in Fiji to play in the Sukuna Bowl. It showcases the best players from the Skipper Cup and Farebrother who come together to represent the Army and Police. It’s a platform for top talent and a tournament that fans truly love to watch.”

He adds that their rivals, Police always bring a challenge but they will stick to trusting the process and what the coaching staff will lay out.

The 2024 Sukuna Bowl will be played on the 16th of November with the venue yet to be confirmed.