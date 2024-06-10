Fitness a concern for Fijiana XV

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana 15s coach Moses Rauluni has emphasized that this week’s preparation will focus on getting into the details of things and ensuring everything is on track before their match against the 11th-ranked Japan team in Suva on Friday evening.

Rauluni says that after returning from the Oceania Rugby Championship the team had only one day of rest before they started intense preparations for this highly anticipated match.

He says team fitness remains as an area of concern and this is something they will continuously work on to improve.

“We picked up in a way, we’re just trying to keep building to get our fitness back. We did a lot of work last week and this week probably with our body height and ball carries and our tackling height, still creeping a bit higher. So we are doing things to work on it.”

Rauluni adds that their fitness level declined after the Super W competition but it’s something that has improved since.

The Fijiana will host Japan at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Friday at 6pm.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.