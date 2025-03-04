Fisher grateful for experience

Alfreda Fisher

Alfreda Fisher didn’t expect to make her professional debut for the Fijian Drua Women in their opening Super W match against the defending champions, the NSW Waratahs.

Having missed the preseason clash against the Brumbies, she was surprised but grateful for the opportunity to take the field in such a high-stakes game.

The experience, she says, was both thrilling and eye-opening.

Article continues after advertisement

“I did not expect to be named in that match because I did not play in our preseason match against the Brumbies. It was exciting. It gives us that competitive spirit to do our best against the best. I learned so much from the game.”

The Drua’s victory made her debut even sweeter, as they stunned the Waratahs with a dominant first-half performance before holding on for a hard-fought win.

Now, the 20-year-old is focused on improving key aspects of her game to maintain her spot in the squad.

As the Drua prepare for their first home match of the season, Fisher is eager to take the field in front of her family and local supporters.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women side will face the Reds this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka for round 2 of the 2025 Super W season.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side will face the Chiefs in round 4 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Season after the women’s game this Saturday in a double header.

Both games will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.