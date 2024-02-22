Fijians in other round one teams

Apart from the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players, 17 others with links to Fiji will run out for the other teams in the opening Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round this weekend.

Defending champions the Crusaders have named George Bower, Levi Aumua, Sevu Reece and Chay Fihaki while the Rebels have included Filipo Daugunu,

Wallabies number eight Rob Valetini starts for the Brumbies and the Hurricanes have Isaia Walker-Leawere, Kini Naholo and Salesi Rayasi

Former All-Black and Blues number eight Hoskins Sotutu will line up against the Drua.

The Highlanders are starting new signings Timoci Tavatavanawai and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Former Fiji Under 20 captain Alex Hodgman, Serupepeli Uru and Suliasi Vunivalu are in for the Reds with Langi Gleeson and Mark Nawaqanitawase running out for Waratahs.

Meanwhile, the Drua takes on Blues at 3:35 pm on Saturday and you can watch the match live on the FBC Sports HD channel.