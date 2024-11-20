Fijiana 7s urged not to focus on past results

Fijiana 7s squad at the I-tatau today.

Members of the Fijiana 7s side presented its i-Tautau to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva this morning.

This side is gearing up for the upcoming Dubai 7s, and they’ll leave the country on Sunday.

Minister Saukuru wished the players the best for the tournament, and is adamant they’ll do the country proud.

Article continues after advertisement

He also spoke words of encouragement, urging them not to focus on past results, but be prepared for the new season.

Fijiana will play China, Ireland and Australia in the group stages at the Dubai 7s later this month.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Men’s 7s takes on Spain, USA and New Zealand in Dubai.