Fiji bows out in cup quarterfinals

The Fiji Airways Men’s side’s quest for a World Series title continues after being knocked out of the cup quarterfinals by New Zealand 21-19 in the Vancouver 7s.

The national side led 12-7 at halftime after scoring a try each to Pilipo Bukayaro and Ropate Rere to cancel the opening try to New Zealand playmaker Akuila Rokolisoa.

The Kiwis mounted a comeback after the breather, scoring two tries to take the lead 21-12.

Fiji hit back with a try to debutant Viliame Naikausa after New Zealand had a man sent to the sin-bin for foul play.

Tensions heated in the dying stages as the Kiwis closed out the match, with Bukayaro also yellow-carded for a scuffle with New Zealand players.

Fiji will now play in the 5th-place playoffs tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana side will face the USA in the 5th-place playoff tomorrow.

The Saiasi Fuli-coached side fell to Australia 35-19 in the cup quarterfinals this afternoon.

The Fijiana will take on the USA at 10:26 am tomorrow.