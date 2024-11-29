Fiji 7s blend experience and youth for Oceania campaign

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s development team is focused on blending experience and youth as they prepare for the Oceania 7s next month.

Coach Viliame Satala stressed the importance of having seasoned players guide the newcomers, ensuring they gain confidence and adapt to the intensity of international competition.

The team is treating the tournament with the same rigor as an HSBC Sevens Series event.

“It’s important to have some experienced players with the new players so they’ll be leading the way and calling the shots, especially when facing overseas teams.”

He added that the players have been maintaining high standards during training and are eager to showcase their skills.

The Oceania Sevens tournament will be held in the Solomon Islands from the 7th to the 8th of next month.