Fihaki to come off the bench against Drua

Chay Fihaki. [Source: RugbyPass]

The Crusaders will still have some Fijian influence in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match this weekend.

This as they’ve named Chay Fihaki to come off the bench in the quarter-final clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua on Saturday.

Fihaki is the nephew of Flying Fijian backrower Albert Tuisue.

Finally returning to the club for his first start of the season is Oil Jager who joins the front row.

He comes back from an unlucky knee infection that had him sidelined for longer than expected.

The Crusaders host the Drua on Saturday at 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

You can watch this match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.



[Source: Crusaders]