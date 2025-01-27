Erenavula chases rugby contract

Iliesa Erenavula

Sportsworld Fijian Under-20 player Iliesa Erenavula is determined to secure a contract by the end of the year, seeing it as his chance to build a future in rugby.

With a busy schedule ahead, he’s focused on hitting the team’s targets and giving his best both on and off the field.

Erenavula, one of three players from last year’s squad, says this is a make-or-break year for him, as he hopes to make a living out of rugby.

“Firstly we have a team target, we have spoken about it as a team and that’s to work towards winning all three games at the Super 20 in New Zealand. But as for me, my primary target has been set – I’m hoping to secure a contract and make this game my bread and butter.”

He adds that it’s the little things that make a big difference, and maintaining discipline is crucial when given the chance to wear the national jersey.

Erenavula who is also the grandson of 2005 Melrose Cup winner and former Fiji Bati winger, Luke Erenavula, says he hopes to make their family name known in the sport again.

He and the team are currently preparing for the Oceania Rugby Under 20 Challenge to be held New Zealand next month.