Drua to work on long-phase plays

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will look to turn their phase play into points in this weekend’s clash against the Moana Pasifika.

Coach Mick Byrne says the players showed glimpses of good phase play in the 34-10 defeat to the Blues last week, but let themselves down with poor ball retention and handling errors.

“I think in our first, I don’t think we got past four phases, last year we were able to do that and we were able to ask some teams some questions but we still weren’t great. This pre-season we’ve been really working hard on people getting back on their feet so the positives for me was that first three-minute phase where we were able to get 23 phases and they all looked good.”

Byrne says he would have wanted the players to employ the long phase of plays in the latter stages of a match, when the opposing teams are starting to fatigue.

The Fijian Drua will take on the Moana Pasifika at 6 pm on Saturday at AAMI Park in Melbourne in this week’s Super Round.

In other round two games in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, the Blues meet the Highlanders at 7 pm tomorrow while the Melbourne Rebels will take on the Western Force at 9:10pm.

On Saturday, the Crusaders meet the Waratahs at 8:35pm while on Sunday, the Chiefs battle the Brumbies at 3pm and the Hurricanes take on the Reds at 5:30pm.

You can watch the Drua versus Moana Pasifika match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.