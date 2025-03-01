Drua to work on finishing

Inia Tabuavou of the Drua is consoled by Hugh Sinclair of the Waratahs following the Super Rugby Pacific Round 3 match between the NSW Waratahs and Fijian Drua at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Friday, February 28, 2025. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Performance in the last 10 minutes of the match is something the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will need to work on if they want to secure their first win of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

In their past three matches, the lack of urgency in the dying minutes has resulted in the Drua losing matches they could’ve won.

Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere says this was their biggest downfall in their 29-24 loss to the Waratahs last night.

“I think that’s been our weakness for the past three games, just finishing off the last three to four minutes, I think we need to be technically better and be a bit smarter. Especially just regaining those kick-offs, and exiting well so we can finish the job and get the win.”



Mesulame Dolokoto of the Drua (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring a try against the Waratahs (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

A chance to steal the win from the Waratahs just seconds after the final hooter was futile, after losing possession from a lineout.

Ikanivere stresses that maintaining composure while under pressure is another major area his side needs to work on.

The Drua will take on the Chiefs next at Churchill Park in Lautoka next weekend.

