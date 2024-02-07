Drua reminded of unity and teamwork

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The President Ratu Willame Katonivere reminded the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua about the importance of unity and teamwork ahead of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Ratu Wiliame received the Drua players and management at the State House today as they came to present their itatau.

In receiving their itatau, the President lauded the accomplishments in the previous season.

The President says their efforts had not only elevated the standard of rugby but also fostered unity among all Fijians.

Captain Meli Derenalagi and the team will travel to Melbourne to play the Rebels next weekend in their second pre-season match.

The Fijian Drua will open their 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season against the Blues on February 24th in Auckland.