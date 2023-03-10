Drua needs to muscle up:Tuqiri

Tomorrow’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match will be another test for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua forwards.

Prop Emosi Tuqiri says they will not think too much about the opposition’s strengths but rather they are focused on what they can do.

He says their forwards have been doing well in the past two games and they know it’s going to be another battle up front tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know the battle is going to be tough up front so as a forward pack we need to muscle up. I think with the way we started last week, we started well and I reckon if we did that and finish that way we should go a long way in getting the result.”

Tuqiri is one of eight players that will come off the bench tomorrow against the Crusaders.

The match kicks off at 3.35pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.