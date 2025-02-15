Brumbies create history

Fijian Drua during match against Brumbies at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva

The ACT Brumbies have created Super Rugby Pacific history after becoming the first Australian side to win in Fiji.

Brumbies defeated Drua 36-32 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The loss means the Brumbies keep their 100% winning record against the Fijian Drua.

It was also Glen Jackson’s first game in charge for the Drua.

Indiscipline let the Drua down today with two yellow cards.

The side also gave away easy penalties.

It was a shaky start for Drua with two knock ons in two minutes which the visitors capitalised on with a try to hooker, Billy Pollard.

Spilled balls was the highlight of the first quarter with both sides failing to execute the basics under slippery conditions following the slight drizzle before the match.

Co-captain Tevita Ikanivere brought the thousands of fans to their feet in the 13th minute when he sliced through the defence from a line out set piece before putting Simione Kuruvoli into space who ran in to score a converted try.

However, the Brumbies hit back five minutes later when winger Ollie Sapsford scored after the Drua was a player short following Sikeli Rabitu’s yellow card for a late tackle.

The home team lost Vuate Karawalevu to the sinbin for a deliberate knock on, and the Drua was caught out in numbers with Brumbies captain Ryan Lonergan betting their third try.

Flyhalf Caleb Muntz nailed two successive penalties as the Fijians trail 13-17 before debutant Ponipate Loganimasi scored a memorable try.



Ponipate Loganimasi with a try

The Brumbies lost a lineout throw just outside their 10 meters line, Kitione Salawa managed to get his hands on the ball and threw a floating pass to Iosefo Masi who delivered it to Loganimasi to finish it off as our Drua led 20-17 at half time.

Replacement prop Rhys Van Nek got the Canberra team in front following break with their fourth try after camping in opposition half for three minutes.

The Drua was then inspired by their fans to get points on the board and they did just that when another debutant Vuate Karawalevu dived over in the corner thanks to a clean break by Elia Canakaivata.

Karawalevu was then on the score sheet again when he picked up a loose pass from Brumbies first five, Noah Lolesio, and raced away untouched for his double on debut.

Impressive openside flanker, Luke Reimer, was rewarded for his efforts when he crashed over from three meters out with the Brumbies behind on the board 29-32.

Reimer was king at the breakdown in the contest with five turnovers. He muscled his way through the Drua defense to score his second try with five minutes left on the clock.