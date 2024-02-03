Drua edged out by Brumbies in Pre-season clash

[Source: Fijian Drua]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua faced a narrow defeat, losing 43-40 to the Brumbies in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific pre-season match this evening.

Despite taking an early lead at halftime with 28-24, the Drua couldn’t maintain their advantage as the Brumbies staged a comeback in the second half, ultimately securing the win.

Brumbies extended their lead in second half to 43-35 with three additional tries and two conversions.

However, the Drua managed to score a consolation try just before full-time. Unfortunately, the missed conversion meant they finished with a final score of 40.

Looking ahead, the Drua’s next pre-season challenge is against Melbourne Rebels and is scheduled for the 16th of this month.