Drua edged out by Brumbies in Pre-season clash

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua faced a narrow defeat, losing 43-40 to the Brumbies in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific pre-season match this evening.
Despite taking an early lead at halftime with 28-24, the Drua couldn’t maintain their advantage as the Brumbies staged a comeback in the second half, ultimately securing the win.
Brumbies extended their lead in second half to 43-35 with three additional tries and two conversions.
However, the Drua managed to score a consolation try just before full-time. Unfortunately, the missed conversion meant they finished with a final score of 40.
Looking ahead, the Drua’s next pre-season challenge is against Melbourne Rebels and is scheduled for the 16th of this month.
