Drua door is always open Coach Byrne: Derenalagi

Mick Byrne with the Fijian Drua team players

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will sail into Auckland this weekend with their coach Mick Byrne probably for the last time.

Byrne will take up his Flying Fijians coaching job after this Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Drua captain Meli Derenalagi thanks Byrne for his service and what he has done for the team in his three seasons.

Derenalagi says it’s been an honour and privilege to be guided by Byrne and teaching them how to be professional players.

The Olympic gold medallist assured the Drua coach they’ll cherish his teachings.

“Like we always say you may go out of the Drua but the Drua is your home, whenever you come around, feel free, the doors is always open to you to come around and see the boys that have grown into men to pursue their dreams to come true.”

Our Drua faces the Blues in the Super Rugby quarter-final on Saturday at 7:05pm.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.