Drua changes mindset of games

Mesulame Dolokoto of the Drua (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring a try against the Waratahs (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is looking to change their perspective on home and away games, and just focus on getting the job done at all their matches.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere says having this type of mentality affects their performance whenever they play, and is something they have start to work on.

The side suffered their third consecutive loss, and Ikanivere believes that his side lacked efficiency in the dying minutes of the game, which saw a win slip right through their fingers.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yeah I think the mentality is there, no home or away games it’s just rugby. It’s a talent Go’d given us. So we’ve taken away that mindset of home and away games and just come and play rugby. That’s out job and we need to do it better.”

The Drua suffered their third consecutive loss of the season, and faces another giant opponent next weekend.

The Drua will go up against the Chiefs at 3.35pm while the Drua Women’s takes on Reds at 1.05pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.