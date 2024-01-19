Rugby

Door always open for selection: Gollings

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 19, 2024 6:56 am

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings says he is keeping an eye out for new talent at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

After Day 1 yesterday, Gollings says this is the opportunity for players from various team to prove their worth in an international caliber tournament.

Gollings says he has staff scouting for players that stand out during the three-day tournament.

He adds there is always an opportunity for players to be drafted into the national squad, if they prove their worth.

Meanwhile the Fiji Babaas will face Saunaka in its third pool game at 2:45pm today.

Second day of action begins at 9:00 this morning with the last round of pool matches, where Freshet Navy will clash with Lillian Amazons in the women’s division.

