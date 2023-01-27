Development players in Drua lineup

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Four development players will run out for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side in its Shop N Save Super Rugby pre-season clash with the Melbourne Rebels in Nadi tomorrow.

Flanker Motikai Murray and Nadroga winger Taniela Rakuro are in the starting fifteen for Team 1.

Suva lock Sailosi Vukalokalo is in Team 2 while Joji Kunavula is one of the six reserves.

Meanwhile, members of the Drua who have links to Nadi are excited about the opportunity to feature in front of their family and friends.

Players from Nadi include Captain Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Kitione Salawa, Kitione Taliga, Livai Natave, and Vilive Miramira.

Samusamuvodre says it’ll be a proud moment for him to don the Drua jersey for the first time in Nadi.

He says the feeling will be like no other and they’re looking forward to seeing a packed Prince Charles Park tomorrow when the side takes on the Rebels at 3 pm.

Team 1

1. Emosi Tuqiri

2. Zurial Togiatama

3. Jone Tiko

4. Isoa Nasilasila

5. Sorovakatini Tuifagalele

6. Raikabula Momoedonu

7. Motikai Murray (development player)

8. Elia Canakaivata

9. Peni Matawalu

10. Caleb Muntz

11. Vinaya Habosi

12. Michael Naitokani

13. Apisalome Vota

14. Taniela Rakuro (development player)

15. Ilaisa Droasese

Team 2

1. Livai Natave

2. Tevita Ikanivere

3. Jone Koroiduadua

4. Sailosi Vakalokalo (development player)

5. Chris Minimbi

6. Rusiate Nasove

7. Kitione Salawa

8. Joseva Tamani

9. Frank Lomani

10. Teti Tela

11. Tuidraki Samusamuvodre

12. Kalaveti Ravouvou

13. Iosefo Masi

14. Selestino Ravutaumada

15. Kitione Taliga

Reserves

1. Timoci Sauvoli

2. Mesulame Dolokoto

3. Joji Kunavula (development player)

4. Philip Baselala

5. Kemu Valetini

6. Kalione Nasoko