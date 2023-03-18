Cup semi-finalists confirmed, Duibana in the mix

The men’s semi-finalists of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament have been confirmed.

Fiji was the first team through after downing Lavena Reds 21-7 in the first quarter-final.

Also booking its spot in the last four is Wardens Gold defeating Police White 26-5.

In the third quarter-final, Duibana from Ba edged DXC Barbarians 14-12 to be the third team through to the semi-final.

Police got the last spot beating Army Green 14-0.

Matches continue at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can also watch them live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.