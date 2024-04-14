Cumu recovering, unavailable for semi-final

[Source: Fiji Drua/ Facebook - Merewai Cumu and Merewalesi Rokouono]

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua centre Merewai Cumu will be unavailable for the Super Rugby Women’s semifinal against Western Force at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Friday.

Cumu was injured late in their game against the Rebels in Melbourne last night.

In a statement, the Drua says the 2016 Olympic Games Fijiana 7s representative is recovering well after being concussed yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

She was treated at the hospital overnight and will be discharged shortly.

According to the Drua, Cumu’s well-being is of the highest priority and she will be unavailable for the semifinal on Friday.

The Drua lost 21-34 to the Rebels and will play Western Force next Friday in Suva at 4:35pm.

In another semifinal, the Waratahs host ACT Brumbies next Friday evening.