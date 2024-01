[Source: World Rugby Sevens/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side lost to Canada 26-5 in the playoff for 7th place in the Perth 7s.

Ilisapeci Delaiwau scored a breakaway try for the Fijiana in the second spell but it was not enough against a classy Canadian outfit.

Meanwhile Australia will take on Ireland in the women’s cup final at 9:13pm.

The hosts defeated USA 24-7 in the semifinal while Ireland thumped Great Britain 31-7.