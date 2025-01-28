Camp is home away from home for Fiji U20

[ FilePhoto ]

Just the thought of making the Sportsworld Fijian Under-20 side is something the current squad of 30 players cannot seem to get over.

While training may be hectic, something that eases the load is knowing they’ll represent the country soon.

This mindset has helped our future stars bond well, creating an atmosphere that feels like a home away from home.

U20 rep Anare Tabakaucoro says many of them never thought their schools rugby journey will lead them to a national setup sooner than expected.

‘I can say the atmosphere in camp has been going really well, and this is my observation. It’s true we’re all far away from our parents but one thing that has really kept all of us happy is being part of the Under 20 squad – this is a huge achievement for all of us knowing there are a lot of boys out there dying to be part of the squad but we got selected instead so atmosphere in camp right now is just amazing.’

The 2024 Queen Victoria Deans winning captain believes impossible is nothing.

He is advising young boys out there that nothing in this world is hard to achieve as long as put God first, everything will fall into place.

This team is preparing for the Oceania Rugby Under-20 Challenge which is expected to be held in New Zealand next month.