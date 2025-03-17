Byrne proud as Drua stars take flight to France

Selestino Ravutaumada. [Photo Credit: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Former Fijian Drua coach and current Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne is embracing the inevitable departure of several Fijian Drua stars to France, believing it’s a testament to the club’s success in developing top-tier talent.

With Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, and Caleb Muntz among those heading north, Byrne remains steadfast in his belief that Drua is a stepping stone to greater opportunities.

He recalls telling his squad from the very beginning that their journey with Drua could open doors to life-changing opportunities.

“From day one, I told the players this journey could change their lives. When the big offers come, I’ll be the first to congratulate them.”

While acknowledging that Super Rugby cannot compete financially with European clubs, Byrne sees the departures as part of a bigger picture.

He remains focused on ensuring Drua continues to nurture talent, providing a pathway for the next generation of Fijian stars.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Western Force in round 6 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season this Sunday.

The match will kick off at 6.05 pm and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

