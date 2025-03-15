Byrne expands selection focus

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne. [Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

As the Fijian rugby scene continues to grow internationally, Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne is looking beyond the usual leagues to select his squad for the upcoming test matches.

While historically the focus has been on players in top-tier competitions like the Premiership, Super Rugby Pacific and Top 14, Byrne is now casting a wider net, particularly towards Pro D2 in France and even players in Japan.

With a growing number of Fijian players excelling in these leagues, Byrne believes form, not just league status, should determine selection.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yeah, look, I think all players are being evaluated based on form and positioning. If players are performing well in Pro D2, Japan, or any other league, and they fit into our depth chart, we’ll definitely consider them. It’s all about finding the right balance across all positions.”

Byrne emphasized that the selection process is well underway, and the coaching staff is assessing potential candidates from various competitions.

He also pointed out that being in form is the key factor.

With just three months until the first test match against Australia, the team is leaving no stone unturned in their quest for the best talent available.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.