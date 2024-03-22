Bua Babas ready to impress national selectors

[ Source : Supplied ]

The Bua Babas head coach is hoping his players impress the national selectors in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

Manoa Bale says his players are talented and have what it takes to represent the country on international stages.

Bale says that they have been preparing well despite not having proper equipment for the tournament.

He says his players are all from the villages in Bua and are confident they will do their best.

“I believe some of my players have got the potential to represent our country in 7s. I hope they get noticed and impress the selectors who I know will be out looking for new talents”

Bua Babas is in Pool J along with the Joma Brothers and Mana Magicians.

The Marist 7s will continue today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.